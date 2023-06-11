MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars for pointing guns at police officers as a scare tactic, according to Memphis Police.
On June 9 at approximately 3:30 p.m., MPD was at the scene of a homicide near Sunset Street and Mount Olive Road when a blue 2017 Mercedes C300 sedan with TN tag BMK-7796 sped up rapidly, and stopped sideways in the street, blocking the officer's path.
A man in the rear passenger seat pointed a semi-automatic handgun out the open window to the officers, while another man sat up on roof of the vehicle and pointed another semi-automatic gun at the officers.
The two men were later identified as Jamonte Poindexter and Damion Thomas.
Police said one of the guns had an extended magazine attached.
Later at 3:50 p.m., MPD saw the same Mercedes in a driveway on Orr Street.
A search warrant was issued and police found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, a Smith and Wesson handgun, and an AR-style pistol, court records showed.
All weapons were loaded with live rounds in the chamber, police said.
Travis Borner told police he used the vehicle to block the street, so Poindexter and Thomas could threaten the officers with deadly force.
Jamonte Poindexter and Damion Thomas was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Travis Borner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
The three have a scheduled court date on June 12.
