SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Three people are behind bars after gunfire at a Southaven apartment complex left one person dead.
The shooting happened on May 26 at the Luxe Apartments around 10:30 p.m.
Southaven Police said that one person was left dead at the scene of the shooting.
On June 2, Southaven Police announced that three people had been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. All three have been charged with capital murder, conspiracy to commit capital murder and attempted murder.
One of those people was arrested by the Hernando Police Department's SWAT team, Southaven Police said.
Another person was also hit by the gunfire, struck three times in the chest, before running to another apartment unit, police said.
“I was sitting over there on my balcony when I heard the shots,” one resident told FOX13 anonymously. “About 5 or 6 or something like that.”
Most residents described the area as quiet and said they were shocked by the outburst of violence.
“I hate to hear of anybody getting killed, don’t know why, what reason or whatever," one neighbor told FOX13.
FOX13 did some digging.
According to Southaven Police Department records, on April 7, the owner of a stolen car tracked his Dodge Charger down, finding it inside the complex.
Police said the owner was shot four to five times after confronting four suspects.
As police search for a suspect in the city’s latest murder investigation, authorities urging anyone with information on the deadly shooting to call the Southaven Police Department.
