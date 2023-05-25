MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were injured after an apartment fire in Raleigh on Thursday night, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).
Firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. to James Bridge Apartments and saw heavy smoke and fire, MFD said.
MFD said that one person suffered a hand injury while another person had a seizure.
There were no details about the other injuries.
