MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were injured after a shooting in Berclair, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said they went to the shooting call near the area of 1600 Warford Street around 6:13 p.m. on Friday evening and found all of them injured.
All were sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
