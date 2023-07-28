WATCH: Three people injured after Berclair shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were injured after a shooting in Berclair, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Warford Shooting

MPD said they went to the shooting call near the area of 1600 Warford Street around 6:13 p.m. on Friday evening and found all of them injured.

All were sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News