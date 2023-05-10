MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are looking for who is responsible after three victims were injured in a East Memphis shooting, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Memphis Police went to a shooting at Ceylon Court around 12 a.m. where they found a man in critical condition after being shot, MPD said.
The man was sent to Regional One Hospital, MPD said.
According to MPD, two other people came to St Francis Hospital on their own due to injuries because of the shooting that happened on Ceylon Court.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
