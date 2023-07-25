MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking the public's help for information on a deadly Sunday shooting.
On July 23, police went to the scene of a shooting call on North McNeil Street, off Vollintine Avenue, and found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
According to police, the victim was rushed to Regional One, but would later be pronounced dead.
According to MPD, surveillance footage captured three armed suspects shooting the victim and then running away on foot before police arrived.
No arrests have been made, as this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-2274 (CASH).
