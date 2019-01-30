Tickets for Southern Heritage to go on sale early Feb

It had been a Mid-South tradition for 30 years.
Tickets for the 30th Annual Southern Heritage Classic presented by FedEx football game go on sale this Friday, February 1st.
The highly-anticipated game between long-time rivals Tennessee State University and Jackson State University will take place Saturday, September 14th at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to get their game tickets early. The prices are $53, $38, and $23 plus service charges.
They can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or charged by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
The Classic30 activities will take place September 11-14.
