MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Orpheum Theatre Group announced today that single tickets for the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE, the Broadway musical comedy, will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m.
Tickets will be available at the Orpheum box office (203 S. Main St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, by visiting orpheum-memphis.com, or calling 901-525-3000.
Performances are scheduled at the Orpheum for Halloween through Nov. 5.
Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 901.529.4226.
Based on Tim Burton’s film, this musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
