MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Zoo tiger cubs Nakal and Suci took their first steps onto the exhibit with their keepers and other zoo staff looking on.
The zoo said that this gave the cubs the opportunity to come out to a calm environment and get used to the space.
You can support the tiger cubs by donating to their fundraiser.
