This photo provided by Zenith Auto Care shows damage to a steering wheel column and ignition assembly after the car was stolen, on April 20, 2023, in North Las Vegas. A sharp uptick in thefts of Hyundais and Kias over the past two years has been linked to viral videos posted to TikTok and other social media platforms that teach people how to exploit a security vulnerability to steal the cars. (Zenith Auto Care via AP)