Timing, accumulation totals for winter weather in the Mid-South

Freezing conditions are settling into the region as showers continue to stream southward.
The moisture is moving out as the cold air is moving in – this is keeping the area away from the snow threat.
The primary threat is now very cold conditions – and the fact that they’re going to last for several days.
Early Tuesday the windchill will reach the low teens or single digits. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing over the next 48 hours and a hard freeze will occur over the next three nights.
With prolonged freezing conditions residents are encouraged to exercise vigilant caution with space heaters and appropriate outdoor warm clothing.
Prolonged exposure can lead to hypothermia.
Warmer conditions will return as we near the end of the work week as the 50’s and 60’s return and so does the opportunity for scattered showers.
Please check in on friends and neighbors; there are multiple warming centers open across the region.
Travel impacts could be felt in portions of the Mid-South on Tuesday morning, so it’s important to stay up-to-date on the latest timing and accumulation totals.
