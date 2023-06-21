MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman for $60 at a bank's ATM.
The arrest was helped by an anonymous tip made through CrimeStoppers.
Randall Ballard, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at at bank on Millbranch Road on May 13.
Ballard ran up to her and pointed handgun, then yelled, "Give me the money," police said.
He snatched $60 from her, then sped away in a red colored car without tags.
On June 18, a video capturing the robbery was broadcast to local media, and a person called police identifying Ballard.
The woman positively identified Ballard in a police photo lineup.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Video shows argument between woman with gun, Black family riding 4-wheelers
- Police confirm man shot to death in Orange Mound was former person of interest in Young Dolph murder case
- Full recovery expected for deputy shot twice in the head by child's father, sheriff says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives