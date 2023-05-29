TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - Both detectives with the Tipton County Sheriff's Office and Tenn. Bureau Of Investigation agents are working together on a shooting incident that left a man dead.
On May 28 around 10:30 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Old Memphis Rd. in Covington in regards to a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, Deputies located a male victim, later identified as Aaron Huffman, 44, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Huffman was later pronounced dead after being sent to Baptist-Tipton hospital, according to a release.
One individual has been questioned, but no arrest has been made at this time, officials say.
The TBI and Tipton County Detectives continue to interview witnesses and gather information as this case remains an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the TBI - Memphis Field Office at 901-379-3500, or the Tipton County tip line at 901-475-3307.
Or, email at sheriff@tiptonco.com or by messaging Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley on Facebook.
