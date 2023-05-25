MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's been a tough spring for third graders at Crestview Elementary School in Covington.
On March 31, an EF-3 tornado destroyed their school. Students were out of school for three weeks while the district worked to find somewhere for them to go to class.
The day after they moved into a new building, they started TCAP testing.
After being out of school for three weeks, students took the TCAP test - which may determine whether they move on to fourth grade.
Jennifer Akins said the first time her daughter Emerson took the test, she scored an 86. Akins said that is just one point shy of passing the exam.
Emerson is now at risk of being held back.
"I'm a little disappointed in myself that I couldn't get one more question right," Emerson said.
The nine-year-old loves spending time with her younger sister. She also plays softball and is a straight 'A' student.
"Art.
That's my favorite thing in school," Emerson said.
Jennifer said losing three weeks of instruction was hard on her daughter and her classmates.
"She missed three weeks of instruction in a classroom with her teacher. That's three weeks that would have been the practice tests that they do every year," she said. "Then to hold her accountable for the one point that she was short on to cause her to have to repeat third grade, it's insanity."
Jennifer said she reached out to state officials to ask for an exemption because students did not have time to prepare, but she never heard back. She now plans to appeal Emerson's score.
"They're looking at one test score, and although we do have the opportunity for appeal, those aren't guaranteed," she said. "Why should a child who makes a's and b's even have to go through that process? It's not fair."
FOX13 asked the department of education about the appeal process.
A spokesperson said they have worked to support impacted teachers and students by offering various waivers for Tipton County schools, including waiving the use of TCAP scores to determine a student's grade.
He also said every impacted student in Tipton County is eligible for an appeal.
