TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A teacher in Tipton County is under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct with children.
In a Facebook post, Covington Police Department (CPD) identified the woman as Alissa McCommon.
CPD says the Tipton County Sheriff's Office is also part of the investigation, as is the District Attorney's office.
FOX13 reached out to Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs. He responded via email with a link to a story in the Covington Leader.
“A parent brought forth allegations of misconduct on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 24, and the teacher was suspended without pay later that same morning pending the outcome of the investigation,” Combs is quoted in the story. “We are currently working with law enforcement and awaiting further details from them and the DA’s office.”
Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley also told FOX13 earlier today McCommon was under investigation, but he also said she has not been charged.
The Covington Police Department post said they could not say any more about the investigation. It also said both law enforcement agencies are working to identify any potential victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Covington Police Department at (901) 475-1261 or the Tipton County Sheriff's Office at (901) 475-3000. Tips can also be sent through the Covington Police Department and Sheriff Shannon Beasley's Facebook pages.
