NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) received approval July 13 for the initial steps of a comprehensive real estate expansion plan to address the placement needs for the children in its care.
The multi-million dollar plan, according to a release, includes capacity for more than 100 added beds as well as upgrades to outdated facilities.
It’s part of DCS’s continuing vision to put children first and ensure a safe and supportive environment for Tennessee's vulnerable youth.
Included in the first phase of the plan is a temporary assessment and intake facility in middle Tennessee. This center will house 48 dependent and neglected youth as they go through clinical and behavioral health evaluations to determine best initial placement options.
The facility will be the first of its kind in the state and will welcome 24 youth by the end of the month. The remaining 24 beds will be operational by the end of the year.
Additional bed capacity will be made available through renovations at the existing Woodland Hills facility in Nashville. The added space will house 72 juvenile justice youth in the department’s care. Design planning for the improvements will begin immediately.
Together, the 120-bed capacity increase is estimated to cost $19 million.
The expansion plan is the result of careful evaluation of the unique needs of DCS youth. These initial steps address the department’s immediate needs while setting the stage for a long-term rollout.
In the coming months, DCS will continue pursuing additional projects that will further expand bed capacity.
“This is a positive step toward mitigating the statewide youth placement crisis. Many of the DCS facilities were designed and built for the needs of children 20 to 30 years ago. Our goal is to secure infrastructure for further improvements that will accommodate youth over the next 50 years,” said DCS Commissioner Margie Quin. “I appreciate the work of the Juvenile Justice Ad Hoc Committee that helped push this issue front and center.”
“I’m proud of the direction Commissioner Quin has taken DCS,” said Committee Chairperson, Rep. Mary Littleton. “These are much needed resources and improvements for juvenile justice.”
Today DCS also received approval for upgrades to outdated facilities. These improvements will focus on enhancing safety and security for the youth and staff at those locations.
