TENNESSEE — A Shelby County public school teacher is one of five educators who are plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed against a Tennessee law limiting classroom lessons on certain biases.
Specifically, lessons are prohibited from teaching particular concepts on race and gender.
Mary McIntosh, who is a 2019 Shelby County High School Teacher of the Year recipient, objects to the lawsuit, calling the language in the law "vague" in the lawsuit’s document.
The 52-page lawsuit filed on July 26 questions the ban’s constitutionality; it also offers the stress felt by educators across the state as they attempt to comply with the new restrictions without limiting or harming students’ learning.
Through the 2022-2023 school year, McIntosh was a tenured high school social studies teacher at Central High. She taught in Tennessee public schools for 13 years.
She expects to be a substitute teacher, leading a course called Facing History and Ourselves and Contemporary Issue classes.
She charges that the law will restrict her ability to talk about certain topics that challenge students' opinions.
For example, MacIntosh says that because of the law, she removed lesson plans in the curriculum because she was concerned that they might be viewed as implicating the prohibited concepts.
She says that if she were to unintentionally violate the ban while serving as a substitute teacher, it could prompt an enforcement proceeding that could impose reputational and monetary harm, including the loss of her employment and her teaching license.
“The ban poses an imminent threat to teachers in public K-12 classrooms in Tennessee,” the lawsuit states, adding that teachers face potential termination, license revocation and “reputational damage for teaching lessons they have taught for years.”
Associated Press contributed to this article.
