NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Legislature will discuss four bills in a special called session on Aug. 21 that concern firearms and public safety.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee called the special session for the General Assembly.
The bills to be considered outline four areas:
- Firearms and ammunition - the bill specifies that classes that qualify as training for the issuance of an enhanced handgun carry permit or concealed carry permit must include training on the use of gun lock. This bill would amend existing law.
- Safety - this bill would require each Local Education Agency, public charter school, private school or church-related school to create a policy for students, teachers, substitute teachers and staff to follow when a fire alarm is activated on school grounds for student protection when an active shooter is on campus.
- Orders of protection - this bill expands the eligibility for filing a petition to obtain a lifetime of protection to include victims of aggravated stalking and especially aggravated stalking.
- Mental health and substance abuse services department - this bill requires the court or chief officer of a mental health facility that orders the release of a person from the mental health facility to notify the law enforcement agency that transported the person to the mental health facility of the person's release
The proposed legislation was spurred after a former student - armed with guns - at a private Christian school in Nashville came on campus and killed six people, including three children, before being tracked down and killed by police.
Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) called Lee's proposal concerning gun safety "narrow."
“Whether you’re at church, school or grocery shopping, we all deserve the freedom to live without fear of gun violence," she said. "But after a decade of Republicans eliminating common sense gun laws, shootings are now the leading cause of death for children in our state. No family and no community are immune."
Lee said the proposals are a result of discussions with Tennessee residents and working with members of the General Assembly.
“As our nation faces evolving public safety threats, Tennessee remains vigilant and is taking continued action to protect communities while preserving the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” he said.
