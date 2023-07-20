MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An annual effort by highway patrols across five states is underway.
Called "Operation Southern Slow Down," the coordination is among highway safety officers in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.
The crackdown on excessive speeding on roads began in 2017, but the danger gained more of a focus to an eye-opening fatal statistic in 2021: in that year in those five states, 1,773 people were killed in crashes that involved speeding.
Traffic data has shown that speeding is contributing factor in the probability of crashes as well as elevated chances of serious or fata injury in car crashes.
Speed was a factor in 24 percent of the total fatal crashes in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee in 2021 compared to 2019 when speed was a factor in 22 percent of the total fatal crashes in these five states, according to THP.
THP officials say Memphis drivers will see a lot more patrol officers in the city and particularly along Interstate 40 until Operation Slowdown ends after July 23rd.
Many Memphis drivers will say that speeding, reckless driving and other objections to drivers in the Bluff City makes driving perilous at times.
"Half the people are trying to dodge the potholes and bad roads and some are driving … under the influence. So combined, it’s not safe at all," said one resident.
So the highway patrol's message is clear: Slow down on the roads, drivers.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers the following safety reminders:
- Faster speeds require longer to stop a vehicle
- The stopping distance quadruples every time a driver doubles their speed.
- Allow more stopping time for bigger vehicles when traveling downhill on wet or uneven pavement
- Check speedometer when approaching a curve. Apply the brakes before the curve.
- Remember, children will usually drive in the manner they see adults. Set a good example by driving at the speed limit.
Traveling on the same road with speeding drivers:
- Give speeding drivers plenty of space
- If speeding drivers are following too closely, allow them to pass
- Stay out of the far left lane unless it is passing another vehicle
- Always wear a seat belt
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors feel neglected during MLGW power outages
- Friends, colleagues mourn loss of fallen Memphis firefighter
- Mid-South families escape to hotels as their homes still without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives