NASHVILLE, Tenn. - What comes next?
It’s the question we’re all asking with the Tennessee House and Senate in a deadlock about passing or even discussing any legislation during this special session on public safety.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally essentially pointed fingers at each other when asked why we’ve seen almost no legislation passed this session.
We’re four days into the special session on public safety and on Thursday, the Senate made the decision to adjourn until Monday.
“We’re waiting to see what the House does,” McNally, the Senate leader, said in a briefing after the floor session ended.
McNally said he feels like the Senate has done what Gov. Bill Lee asked of them.
"Six bills, plus an appropriations bill,” McNally said.
Of those six bills, only three have passed out of committee and through the full Senate.
They include free gun locks, an annual Tennessee Bureau of Investigation trafficking report and updating the TBI database from every 30 days to every 72 hours.
“This has been an important week for Tennessee," Gov. Lee said. "While the legislative process continues, I’m confident that both chambers can work together and make meaningful progress in this special session on public safety. Additionally, I want to thank the Covenant families for engaging and sharing their story, which brings hope in the midst of great tragedy. As our efforts continue, I am hopeful and remain committed to making Tennessee a safer place.”
Sexton has a different perspective of the upper chamber's work.
“They haven’t done everything the governor asked, because he tried to get them to carry six or seven bills, and they refused to carry some of them,” he said.
He said he believes the House will continue to push forward with the bills they believe could make a difference, but it may not get far without any help from the Senate.
“There’s things we think we should do, we hope to get them done in August, but we may have to come back in January, but that would be on the Senate. It won’t be on the House.”
The Senate has adjourned until Monday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, on the run in Mississippi, deputy says
- MPD's safety plan questioned after video of girls fighting in downtown Memphis
- Capstone Realty & Management fined for ‘deplorable’ Whitehaven apartment conditions
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives