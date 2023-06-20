NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The TN Depart. of Human Services (TDHS) has opened applications for Community Child Care Hub Pilot Grants, an initiative that will make available up to $5 million dollars in funding for organizations to create and manage child care administrative hubs.
The intent of community child care hubs is to generate additional licensed capacity and lessen the administrative burden on child care agencies, particularly in underserved communities, according to a release.
This is a new and innovative opportunity in Tennessee and TDHS encourages all qualifying public/government and non-profit organizations to learn more and apply from the TDHS website through July 28th at 5 p.m. CST.
"The Community Child Care Hub Grants aim to bridge the gaps and provide accessible and affordable child care to the communities that need it most,” commented TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter.
“This grant opportunity represents the department’s continuous commitment to do our part to ensure that every child has access to high-quality early childhood education. By investing in infrastructures to build child care capacity, we are not only supporting families but also building a strong foundation for the future success of our communities."
Community Child Care Hub Grants are created as a method to invest Child Care Development Funds (CCDF) of the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) to grow child care capacity in Tennessee, and support administrative functions of child care agencies, so that providers can dedicate more time on care of children.
The overall goal of this grant program is to lower administrative costs for child care agencies, which in return, will reduce the financial burden among families.
Grant recipients will be selected through a competitive application process and evaluated based upon their ability to demonstrate if they can administer services that are consistent with the department’s mission and meet the purposes of improving child care access, affordability, and quality of care through the delivery of shared services support, specifically in rural and underserved communities.
Community Child Care Hub Grants are the latest in a series of innovative strategies and investments to promote early childhood environments that are safe, healthy, and educationally rich. A detailed application guide and application form are available on the TDHS website.
Visit the Child Care Services page for more information about resources available to Tennessee families and child care providers such as child care payment assistance and enhancements grants.
