MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A campsite at the I-40 and 240 interchange now has the attention of one of Memphis’s state legislators, who is calling on MPD to clear it out, citing a law which states the people living there could face a felony.
Those who drive near the busy interchange might have noticed the camp, which is set up in a median between some of the roads. It has been there for about three months.
FOX13 spoke to a woman who said she is one of four people living in tents at the site.
“I was a stay at home mother. I was a wife,” Samantha, who requested we only publish her first name, said. “I lived in Bartlett for 20 years. I never thought I would end up on the street. Not one second did I think this would happen to me.”
Samantha said she ended up living on the streets after escaping from domestic violence. She doesn’t consider a shelter an option because she has a dog and disabilities have prevented her from finding steady work. She chose to live by the highway because she had been robbed in more secluded spots and feels safer there.
“You have all these TDOT cameras and if anything were to happen, I believe they’d catch it on camera,” she said. “Something at least could come out of it because there is some kind of witness.”
State Senator Brent Taylor joined in on calls to address the campsite on Facebook this week, requesting MPD clear it out so TDOT can clean it up.
“If MPD and the City of Memphis can transfer the homeless people to appropriate shelters, TDOT will perform the necessary clean-up,” Taylor wrote. “I ask the City of Memphis to help in these efforts and enforce TCA 39-14-414.”
“He doesn’t even know who I am and he doesn’t know my story,” Samantha said.
The law the senator referenced, TCA 39-14-414, was expanded in 2022 to make camping overnight on public property a class E felony, punishable by up to six years in prison.
Bluu Davis, founder of the nonprofit Love Your Neighbor 901, has made a mission of helping Memphis’s unhoused population through donations.
She said many people living outside don’t know about the law and its consequences, and those who do are becoming more distrustful of outsiders.
“It’s getting a lot harder to get this community to trust us now because of these laws and people telling them what they need to do,” Davis said.
Samantha said she has been living at the site for three months and has been visited by police before, but has never been asked to leave. When that day comes, she doesn’t know where she is supposed to go.
If you might be faced with housing insecurity, there are resources available across the Mid-South:
DOROTHY HOUSE
1429 POPLAR AVE
MEMPHIS, TN 38104
ABUSED WOMEN’S SERVICES
766 S. HIGHLAND
MEMPHIS, TN 38111
HOSPITALITY HUB
590 WASHINGTON
MEMPHIS, TN 38105
DOOR OF HOPE MEMPHIS
245 N BELLEVUE BLVD
MEMPHIS, TN 38105
SALVATION ARMY
696 JACKSON AVE
MEMPHIS, TN 38105
SAFE HARBOR OF MEMPHIS
3630 JACKSON AVE
MEMPHIS, TN 38108
FAMILY PROMISE OF MEMPHIS
200 E. PARKWAY
MEMPHIS, TN 38112
CASA OF CRITTENDEN COUNTY
905 N 7TH ST
WEST MEMPHIS, AR 72301
GOOD NEIGHBOR OF LOVE CENTER
709 E BROADWAY AVE.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR 72301
8TH STREET MISSION FOR JESUS CHRIST
717 E. BROADWAY AVE
WEST MEMPHIS, AR 72301
HOUSE OF GRACE
8535 US-51 N
SOUTHAVEN, MS 38671
SAMARITANS
2600 GOODMAN RD W.
HORN LAKE, MS 38637
DESOTO GRACE
6935 WINDCHASE DR.
HORN LAKE, MS 38637
ACCESSIBLE HOPE INTERNATIONAL
187 STATELINE RD E. #17
SOUTHAVEN, MS 38671
