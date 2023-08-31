NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) announced on Thursday its new State Turnaround Superintendent.
Dr. Bren Elliott will serve as the leader of overseeing the state's Achievement School District (ASD) to help identify schools that are "most in need of support and improvement."
Her role will include being in charge of "the full continuum of school turnaround efforts for the state of Tennessee to move schools out of the bottom 5% of student achievement," TDOE said in a news release.
According to the release, Elliott kicked off her educational career in Metro Nashville Public Schools, where she spent 15 years as a teacher and middle and high school principal.
In all, Elliott has nearly 30 years in education, with her most recent stint as Chief of School Improvement and Supports within District of Columbia Public Schools, the news release said.
“I am excited to join the department and return to Tennessee as the State Turnaround Superintendent,” she said in a statement. “As the new leader of the state’s turnaround efforts, I look forward to working with our schools most in need of support and intervention, including the Achievement School District, to improve student achievement and help all students in these schools succeed.”
