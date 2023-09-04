MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new Tom Lee Park is now renovated and revamped following a multi-million dollar investment.
The announcement also comes on the heels of one of its biggest events considering plans not to return to the park.
Memphis in May organizers said they are exploring new locations to host its World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.
The announcement stemmed from a $1.4-million bill Memphis in May received from Memphis River Parks Partnership, the group that runs Tom Lee Park.
The bill was for reported damages caused by the last barbecue contest.
Last month, FOX13 reported on an announcement issued by Memphis in May President James Holt. Holt sent an email to barbecue fest teams explaining that the event is exploring new places to hold festivities.
FOX13 spoke with park-goers during the Labor Day weekend reopening about the possibility of the Memphis in May event not returning.
“I think it would be a shame," Memphis native Jan Hartelust said. "I know the city put a lot of effort into this park. The first thing I thought of coming down here was what it would be like to have music fest or barbeque fest or everything down here. I just think it would be amazing for the city. Hopefully they’ll reconsider.”
Dan Bully told us he’s lived in Memphis the past two years after moving from Detroit. Bully said he chose to reside in the downtown area due to the convenience of attending events like Memphis in May.
“It’s unfortunate because I moved here and wanted to be downtown because downtown places can be really lively," he said. "Coming from Detroit, we had festivals downtown on the river.”
FOX13 reached out to Memphis River Parks Partnership about the possibility of Memphis in May relocating.
The organization did not want to say much about the decision, but told our team it plans to move accordingly to keep revenue flowing into the park, adding that community groups and organizations will come in to host large scale events at Tom Lee Park.
Memphis River Parks Partnership also said that it is prioritizing the new and improved Tom Lee Park and the momentum from the reopening.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 high-end cars stolen at local business, police say
- Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, police say
- 3 dead, 3 severely injured after crash on Summer Avenue, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives