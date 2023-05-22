MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Grindfather is guilty.
Tony Allen, a staple of the Memphis Grizzlies' "Grit-N-Grind" era, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice.
The plea came back on April 5, 2023, nearly 19 months after Allen was named along 17 other ex-NBA players of defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million.
Nineteen people in total were accused of the fraud and investigators said that group saw about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.
According to the indictment, between 2017 and 2020 the ex-players submitted false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.
Allen played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2010 to 2016, helping Memphis make it to the Western Conference Finals in 2013 with playoff round winds over the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs. He also helped the team advance to the semifinal round in 2011 and 2015.
Allen's sentencing is scheduled for August 8, 2023.
