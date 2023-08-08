MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The "Grindfather" will not spend any time behind bars after pleading guilty to health care fraud and wire fraud.

Anthony Allen, better known to Memphis Grizzlies fans as Tony Allen, was sentenced to time served on those charges in the Southern District of New York.

Tony Allen pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud Tony Allen, a staple of the Memphis Grizzlies' "Grit-N-Grind" era, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

Allen entered his guilty plea on April 5, 2023, roughly 19 months after he, his wife and 17 other ex-NBA players were charged with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $4 million.

0:40 Tony Allen breaks silence after being charged with federal health care fraud Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen spoke out on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with federal health care fraud.

The indictment against Allen claimed that he and others submitted false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical dental expenses that never actually happened between 2017 and 2020.

The legendary Grizzlies player avoided a worst-case scenario in the sentencing which could have seen Allen spend up to 20 years behind bars.