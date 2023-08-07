MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 17th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs will be played Aug. 9-13 during the FedEx St. Jude Championship at Memphis TPC Southwind.
The tournament will draw the top 70 members in the FedExCup standings, qualifying for the event.
The field features three FedExCup Champions and is headlined by standings leader Jon Rahm.
Additionally, nine of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to compete.
Past champions of the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs in the field include Tony Finau (2021) who won at Liberty National Golf Club; Jason Day (2015) who earned his title at Plainfield Country Club; and Matt Kuchar (2010) who was victorious at Ridgewood Country Club.
Lucas Glover earned his fifth career PGA TOUR title, and first since the 2021 John Deere Classic, on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship.
The victory moved Glover up 63 spots in the FedExCup standings from No. 112 to No. 49, qualifying him for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and 13th total in his career.
PGA TOUR rookie Ben Griffin qualified as the last player in the field at No. 70 in the FedExCup standings. He will be making his FedExCup Playoffs debut.
Since 1970, Memphis’ PGA tour stop has raised more than $66 million for the championship’s primary charitable beneficiary, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For more tournament information and to get tickets click here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Should you travel for cheaper gas?
- City Council releases list of most dangerous intersections in Memphis
- Thomas Tuggle in lead over Michael Lee to become next DeSoto County Sheriff, unofficial results say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives