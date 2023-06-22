MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new report from Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has been released giving new details on a FedEx employee's death.

The incident happened at the FedEx Hub on November 30 2022 around 3 p.m. when a Fedex Employee was driving west in a Cushman Hau ler 1200 golfcart.

Another FedEx employee was operating a tug operator, pulling two cans and traveling towards about to make a left turn to enter another location.

The coworker swung left into the oncoming lane, and then swung right back into his traffic traffic lane in order to make a wide left U-turn to line up with the entrance to the scale.

While swinging back into his traffic lane, the coworker collided with the golf cart being driven by the employee.

The right side of the tug collided with the left side of the cart causing the cart to bounce off the tug, and hit a jersey barrier with its right side.

The employee suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his torso and died.