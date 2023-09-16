MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert for the Cooper-Young Festival this morning.
From 4 a.m. to 9 p.m., there will be road closures on all the streets surrounding the festival.
Cooper Street will be shut down from Central Avenue to Walker Street and all side streets in this area will be blocked.
Police and event personnel will carry out hard and soft closures to include traffic control along Cooper, Young, East Parkway and Central Avenue.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead
View the website for directions and announcements.
