Traffic accident on I-240 June 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A three-car collision on I-240 near the Mt. Moriah Road exit had traffic moving slowly this morning.

First responders moved all traffic near the accident into a single eastbound lane, TDOT said.

Several Memphis Fire units were at the scene, as of 7:30 a.m.

The incident was cleared within about an hour.

