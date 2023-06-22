MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A three-car collision on I-240 near the Mt. Moriah Road exit had traffic moving slowly this morning.
First responders moved all traffic near the accident into a single eastbound lane, TDOT said.
Several Memphis Fire units were at the scene, as of 7:30 a.m.
The incident was cleared within about an hour.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘Beyond stressful’: Repossessions begin for former American Car Center customers
- Grandmother speaks after 3-year-old girl shot to death at Whitehaven apartment complex
- Penny Hardaway suspended for first three games of Memphis Tigers' season
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives