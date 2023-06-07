Traffic blocked at I-55 at Third Street June 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A traffic accident has blocked all southbound lanes on Interstate 55 at the Third Street exit this morning.

East and west off ramps are also closed, MPD reports.

The incident was reported at 5:20 a.m.

