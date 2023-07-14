UPDATE 1:25 P.M.: Traffic reopened on the I-55 Bridge around 1:25 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crash turned the I-55 bridge into a parking lot Friday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
TDOT reported the crash around noon on the I-55 Bridge and shut down all southbound traffic on the bridge coming into Memphis.
The Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 that at least one ambulance was sent to the scene after they were called around 12:12 p.m.
From TDOT cameras, drivers could be seen standing outside of their cars on the bridge trying to look down the blocked lanes of traffic and see the scene.
FOX13 is working to find out more about this crash. This story will be updated when more information is available.
