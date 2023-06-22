Royal Bee Beauty burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Strands of wigs and loose change from a cash register helped police determine stolen items from a beauty supply store.

A business's alarm system alerted police to a burglary at the Royal Bee Beauty store on Jackson Avenue in the Snowden neighborhood on June 22.

Royal Bee Beauty buglary cleanup

When officers arrived just before 4 a.m., they determined that a truck had been rammed into the store's front door to open it.

No suspects were found, police said.

A trail of wigs and coins outside leading away from the business were identified, police said.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

