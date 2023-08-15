MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A train derailment in Midtown early Tuesday blocked a road.
Three train boxcars went off the railroad tracks near the intersection of South Cox Street and Cowden Avenue just after 5:30 a.m., according to officials with Union Pacific railroad.
Memphis Police made the scene as well as Memphis Fire personnel who secured the scene, MPD said.
No injuries were reported and Union Pacific said that no hazmat conditions were involved.
The boxcars are off the tracks in a neighborhood behind the restaurant, Railgarten.
Union Pacific said that company crews were heading to the scene to clear the tracks. The derailment did not impact mainline train traffic, the company said.
