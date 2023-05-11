MASON, Tenn. - Crews are cleaning up a train derailment in Tipton County.
It happened early Thursday morning just outside the town of Mason.
“What I heard initially I thought was thunder,” said Recco Wilkes, Mason resident.
But, it wasn’t thunder.
These witness photos say it all; a CSX train derailing in Mason causing a big mess.
A train traveling through Mason, Tennessee derailed at about 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, according to the CSX, the railroad company. Nine cars derailed and three of those cars fell into a nearby creek, the company said. CSX said that no hazardous material was onboard and that there is no threat to the public.
“It was a series of those, and I thought it was a series of thunder. Apparently it was something much more impactful,” said Wilkes.
The derailment happened near the intersection of Liles Road and Old l & North Road around 4:20 a.m. Thursday.
A CSX railroad spokesperson said nine cars derailed and three of those cars fell into a creek.
CSX said there were no hazardous materials onboard.
The company said the railcars were carrying grain products and Carbon B.
Carbon B stands for Carbon Black and the tire industry uses it to strengthen and color rubber.
“It looked like the train was upright on the rail. We had to travel about a quarter mile up the road to get to the wreckage,” said Covington Fire Chief Richard Griggs.
Recco Wilkes has been living in Mason right across from the train tracks for two years. He said he didn’t realize what happened until FOX13 told him.
“I’m just glad it didn’t happen right here. It's unfortunate it even happen at all but I’m glad it didn’t happen right here,” said Wilkes.
CSX said there is no threat to the public.
The railroad company sent Fox13 a statement:
CSX appreciates the swift response of local first responders. Safety is CSX’s highest priority as we work to recover the derailed cars and fully restore the area. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
