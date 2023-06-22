WATCH: Transportation officials inspect reported crack found on I-55 overpass

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A call to police about debris on an overpass at South Third Street and Interstate 55 has led to a closer look at a more serious issue.

Workers from the Tenn. Dept. of Transportation are checking on what is reported to be superficial cracks in the pillar of the overpass.

Officials determined that the roadway's structure is intact, after a short investigation which slowed traffic for awhile last night, June 21st.

No lane closures are expected during the inspection today, June 22.

