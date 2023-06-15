MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Both the Tennessee and Arkansas departments of transportation have plans to conduct a technical analysis if a third bridge spanning the Mississippi River between the two states in the area is feasible.
The study, they say, will help discover possible locations for a new bridge.
Soo to would the study include discovering what kind of environmental impact another bridge would have on the river and riverbanks, etc.
The idea for a third bridge has been mentioned on and off for several years.
It gained new dialogue over the past couple of years, including last week, when repairs involving repairs.
The work closed down either one of the two bridges causing a major slowdown of traffic traveling east and west including a heavy amount of tractor trailers transporting supplies of all kinds.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland wrote a joint letter asking for consideration for another bridge last year to Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee.