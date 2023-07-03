Germantown Tree Into Home

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Neighbors in Germantown are recovering after Sunday's storms knocked over dozens of trees onto roads and several homes, splitting one house in two. Several homes in the Woods Chapel Cove area off Dogwood had crews working Monday morning to remove large trees from their roofs.

A Germantown home was nearly split in two by a tree that fell during the severe thunderstorms on July 2, 2023. 

"It just looks like a war zone here," said Andrea Malkin, whose tree fell onto her garage. "Our cars are in the garage, no power, can't get the cars out, don't know if the garage will be usable. Just shock. I just kept saying. 'Oh my God. I can't believe that this tree is basically on our roof and in our home.' The whole cove, it's like it was a mini tornado. I've never seen anything like it. I'm mean we're very lucky that we're all ok, because just a few feet that way is my son's room. So it really could have been catastrophic."

Across the street from Malkin, a towering tree came tumbling down onto Lisa and Don Stanfill's house.

"It's about a 90-foot ash tree, 36 inches in diameter, and it's very top heavy and that's not good in a wind storm," said Don Stanfill. "They're going to have to have a crane to take it off this house."

The tree pierced the Stanfill’s roof, sending rain into their bedroom.

"We first noticed that the wall was coming loose in the bedroom and then we heard the water coming through the ceiling," said Lisa Stanfill. "But God is so good. It could have been so much worse."

The homeowners in this neighborhood said they're just thankful that they survived and are able to band together to recover. 

"Even though this is damage, we're really blessed that we're all ok," said Malkin. "That's the important thing."

