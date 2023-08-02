MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A tree service worker was rushed to the hospital after an attempted robbery ended in gunfire in East Memphis Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened in the 80 block of North Yates Road around 9:20 a.m.
FOX13 crews at the scene saw a tree service truck outside of a home at the scene.
Police told FOX13 that the tree service worker was in the backyard of a house doing yard work when a man came in the backyard and demanded his wallet.
The tree service worker pulled out a gun and the would-be robber shot the landscaper, police told FOX13. Officers said that the tree service worker did return fire but that the intruder took off.
That worker was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, according to police.
