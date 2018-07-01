1 dead, 9 hurt after tour boat explodes in Bahamas

One person was killed and nine others were injured when a small tour boat exploded in the Bahamas on Saturday, ABC News reported.
Officials said the boat burst into flames around 9 a.m. off the coast of Exuma, an island 130 miles south of Nassau, WPLG reported.
The boat had 12 passengers aboard -- 10 Americans and two Bahamians, the television station reported. Royal Bahamas Police Force spokeswoman Chanta Knowles confirmed the time and number of people on board, ABC News reported.
The U.S. Coast Guard transported four injured Americans by helicopter to a hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, WPLG reported. One of the patients, a 48-year-old man, had a broken ankle, hospital officials told the television station.
The names and conditions of the other victims have not been released, WPLG reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}