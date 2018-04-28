10-year-old boy killed in freak accident, run over by school bus

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. - A 10-year-old boy was killed in a horrific accident in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Friday morning after tripping and falling under his school bus.
The middle schooler, identified by the Butler County Coroner as Zjequalin Cody, missed his bus and was chasing after it when he tripped and fell under the wheels, according to KFVS-TV. The coroner reported the boy died of blunt force trauma.
The bus driver did not realize the fourth grader was chasing the bus, but another driver saw the accident and called 911, KFVS reported.
A school district statement said a crash team of investigators was performing a mechanical inspection of the bus and a crisis center was established at the middle school to help grieving students and parents.
