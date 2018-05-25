  • 11-year-old given full-ride scholarship to Southern University

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BATON ROUGE, La. - A bright 11-year-old was awarded a full-ride scholarship to college this week.

    >> Read more trending news

    Elijah Precciely, a home-schooled student who already had been taking classes at Southern University, plans to start full-time at the college in spring 2019, according to WAFB.

    Elijah put a school cap on his head and a letterman jacket on over his shirt and bow tie before he academically signed with the university Friday at a meeting attended by his family and the school’s board of supervisors, according to The Advocate

    "It feels great," Elijah told The Advocate. "I thank God that all my hard work and all the pouring (into me) did not go in vain."

    Elijah Precciely, 11, signed an academic letter of intent to attend Southern University.
    John Oubre/Southern University

    He will study physics and mechanical engineering through the honors college. When he was 8, he started taking biology, physics and business classes at the school, according to The Advocate.

    He has also published a book, submitted five patents for inventions and hosts a weekly radio show, according to The Advocate.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    11-year-old given full-ride scholarship to Southern University

  • Headline Goes Here

    Luke Bryan announces 2018 Farm Tour; stops include Ohio, Florida, Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oregon teen sues school district after suspension over pro-border wall T-shirt

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 3 pedestrians injured in hit-and-run in Portland, Oregon

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother cat looks ‘surprised' when doc says she's expecting