12-year-old boy missing after getting on wrong school bus has been found near his home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Update March 23, 2018 8:50 EST: A missing Atlanta area middle schooler has been found safe.
Anthony Randolph III disappeared Wednesday after getting on the wrong bus at his school in DeKalb, Georgia.
Investigators have been searching for the boy for two days and found him Friday at a gas station not far from his home, police said.
Police have not released the details on where the boy has been and how he was found.
(Previous story)
A 12-year-old boy disappeared after getting on the wrong school bus on his way home from middle school in metro Atlanta.
Anthony Randolph III disappeared Wednesday after boarding the wrong bus at Redan Middle School in DeKlab County, police said.
Investigators said the boy got off the bus two miles away from his home.
He wasn’t supposed to be on that bus and school officials said they are working to figure out why the bus driver didn’t take him back to school.
“We need you home Anthony, fast, please,” the child’s father, Anthony Randolph Jr., said.
Randolph wiped away tears as he begged anyone with information on the disappearance of his son to come forward.
>> Related: Girl shot in Maryland school shooting taken off life support, dies
A search is underway as police continue investigating the boy’s disappearance.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}