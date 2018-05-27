  • 12-year-old's foot possibly bitten by shark in Florida

    By: WFTV.com

    Updated:
    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -

    A 12-year-old boy was bitten on the foot by something, possibly a shark, while bathing on Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday afternoon, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The Gainesville boy was standing in waist-deep water around 2 p.m. at a beach when something bit him on the foot, “presumably a shark,” officials said. 

    The boy’s injury was minor, officials said, but he was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution. 

    Beach safety officials said the beaches were crowded. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    12-year-old's foot possibly bitten by shark in Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Friend of serial pedophile's victims shocked he was set to be released

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amazon's  first fulfillment center in Oklahoma expected to create 1,500 jobs

  • Headline Goes Here

    RV crashes into building; 3 people hurt

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video allegedly shows jailer use Taser on inmate strapped to chair