0 15 mini Australian Shepherds dumped outside local animal control

Fifteen dogs are now being cared for by Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) after they were found dumped outside the Baker County Animal Control.

The mini Australian shepherds were found Sunday night crammed inside two crates and were riddled with fleas and worms.

"The dogs had a really rough day after what looks like probably a rough life so far," said Jeanne Forney, vice president of FUR.

Someone left 15 mini Australian Shepherd dogs in the road outside Baker County Animal Control last night. County employee tells me the dogs were in two cages, were "on top of each other" and covered in urine and feces. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QUBiWPgWAx — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 30, 2018

FUR is a group that often assists in the most severe of animal cases like those of the mini Australian shepherds, and help relocate the dogs to the St. Francis Animal Hospital in Jacksonville.

One employee at the Baker County Animal Control said they'd never seen so many dogs on top of each other in cages, and FUR said this group of dogs is the most they've ever taken in.

The 15 dogs are all very shy and timid around people, a sign Forney says they were used solely for breeding.

"The moms and dads of these puppies are usually kept in small cages. Many of them have never stepped on grass," said Forny.

Florida Urgent Rescue was called because Baker County Animal Control did not have the room. The 15 dogs are being taken care of at St. Francis Animal Hospital in Jacksonville. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/odarNZ9Iix — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 30, 2018

Action News Jax reporter Kevin Clark could only get the dogs to open up after taking a step back -- and offering them treats of course.

FUR has been treating the dogs fleas and worms.

"After the Capstar treatment, there were thousands of fleas falling off these guys," said Forny.

According to Florida statute animal abandonment is a first-degree misdemeanor. Violators could face up to a $5,000 fine and possibly imprisonment.

"Keep your eyes open -- see something, say something," said Forny.

Baker County Animal Control said that it being located in such a rural area, employees believe it won't be easy to find the person responsible.

