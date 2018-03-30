150 million users impacted in hack attack on Under Armours MyFitness Pal app

BALTIMORE, Md. - Fitness clothing retailer Under Armour revealed Thursday that the personal data of some 150 million users of the MyFitness Pal app may have been exposed in a data breach last month.
The company said in a statement that it’s notifying users of the company’s food and nutrition application and website about the hack attack that occurred in late February.
Company officials said the data breach is under investigation.
UnderArmour announces data breach of the MyFitnessPal app affecting (at least) 150 million users (for now). They say it happened in February 2018https://t.co/br9m9jWcZz pic.twitter.com/4HCvIpWWRC— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) March 29, 2018
“The investigation indicates that the affected information included usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords - the majority with the hashing function called bcrypt used to secure passwords,” Under Armour officials said.
The sports retailer said the breach did not include more sensitive information like social security numbers, driver’s license numbers or credit card numbers.
Under Armour officials are urging customers to change their passwords immediately.
