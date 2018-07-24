0 15-year-old Tennessee boy dies in lawn mower accident

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. - A family is mourning a 15-year-old boy who died in an accident involving a riding lawn mower.

The Tennessean reported that Jacob William Combs was found in a creek after he was pinned down by the lawn mower.

Jacob’s grandfather, John Rice, said he has been mowing a large piece of land owned by a family friend when the accident happened. WZTV reported that, according to authorities, the death happened in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.

>> Read more trending news

“He was going to surprise (the family friend) by having everything mowed on the property,” Rice told The Tennessean, adding that members of Jacob’s church finished the mowing job in tribute to him.

Jacob was the second-oldest of six children, raised by his single mother, Traci Combs, according to The Tennessean.

Rice said his grandson was a protector who looked after his family.

“He was a hard worker and could fix anything,” Rice said. “His mom had mentioned calling a repairman (for a broken dryer), but he said, ‘No, I can do it.’ There were 200 parts — springs, nuts, bolts — and he put it back together and it worked. I never questioned him again.”

Jacob would have been a sophomore at Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, this year. The school’s principal, Dr. Niki Patton, issued a statement on his death, according to WZTV.

“The Independence community is deeply saddened by this tragic accident,” Patton said. “Jacob was an endearing student whose willingness to help others inspired the love of all who knew him.”

WZTV reported that Jacob’s community quickly came together to support his family, raising more than $14,000 on GoFundMe.

According to an obituary for Jacob, a funeral was held Wednesday.

WZTV reported that the incident is being investigated by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. A cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.