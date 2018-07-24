0 15-year-old girl, 18-year-old boyfriend charged in plot to murder family in Oklahoma

CHANDLER, Okla. - A 15-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend are facing murder charges after allegedly plotting to kill the girl’s parents so they could be together, prosecutors in Lincoln County, Oklahoma state.

Zachary Sliger, 18, and the 15-year-old girl reportedly planned to kill the girl’s mother, father and her older sister after her mother refused to allow her to become emancipated earlier that night and be in charge of her own legal decisions, KOCO reports.

>> Read more trending news

Authorities say Sliger and the 15-year-old girl showed up at the girl’s house, each with a gun.

“Zach goes into the bedroom, fires one time at dad and misses, shoots a hole in his pillow,” Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said. “Immediately, turns the gun on mom, shoots her one time in the face.”

Police said both parents survived the shooting.

When things didn’t go according to plan, the girl told Sliger to leave, KOCO reports.

Authorities said that when they arrested both of them, the couple had their bags packed and were ready to flee.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

The Lincoln County district attorney plans to file criminal charges against Sligar for three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, one count of shooting with intent to kill and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The 15-year-old girl will be charged with the same but as an underage offender.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.