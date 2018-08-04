17 people shot in Kansas City in last 48 hours, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police officials in Kansas City, Missouri are pleading for calm after 17 people have been shot in the city over the past 48 hours, The Kansas City Star reported Friday.
Kansas City police officials said there have been nine shooting incidents since Aug. 1, and there have been three fatalities.
“When there’s about to be violence, oftentimes, people know about it,” police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said at a news conference Friday. “We want people to work with us ahead of time.”
The violence began Wednesday when Bernice Brown, 43, was shot to death while attempting to break up a fight involving her son.
Kansas City police Chief Rick Smith said it was important for residents to report violent incidents, the Star reported.
“This is getting ridiculous,” Smith said Friday. “We have got to decide that we want to bring this violence to an end and work together.”
Ronell Bailey of Ceasefire Kansas City echoed similar sentiments, the Star reported.
“It’s going to take the whole, entire community for this to at least slow down,” Bailey told the newspaper. “Togetherness as far as our community being together and staying strong, that’s what’s going to make a difference.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}