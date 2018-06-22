2 arrested after child falls out of moving car, slides across Idaho road

Two people were arrested in Idaho after a toddler who was unrestrained in a car seat fell out of a moving car -- and the driver did not stop his vehicle, KTVB reported.
Police in Boise said they received a call at 7:53 p.m. on June 15. According to witnesses, the car’s back seat flew open as the driver made a right turn. The 2-year-old child and the car seat spilled onto the road, KTVB reported.
A witness retrieved the boy -- who was not buckled into the seat -- off the road. The child suffered bruises to his left cheek and was taken to a hospital, the television station reported.
Moments later the driver of the car -- Cesar Cabana Ripoyla, 57, of Boise, returned to the scene and dropped off the boy’s mother, Ashley Pantoja, 25, also of Boise -- and drove away, police said.
Officers later discovered that two other children were in the car and were not properly restrained, KTVB reported.
Pantoja was arrested and three felony injury to a child charges were filed against her on Wednesday. She is being held without bail at the Ada County Jail. Ripoyla is also being held on three felony injury to a child charges and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death. He is also being held without bond, KTVB reported.
